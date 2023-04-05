GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $269.30 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $665.17 billion, a PE ratio of 157.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.33.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.