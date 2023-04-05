GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

