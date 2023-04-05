GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $2,108,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 125,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

