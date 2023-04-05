GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $612,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after purchasing an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.