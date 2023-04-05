GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $280.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.