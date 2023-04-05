GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $248.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.86.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

