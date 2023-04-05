GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes $637,000 Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 169.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

