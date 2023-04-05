Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,704,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Green Organic Dutchman Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$89.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17.
Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.
Recommended Stories
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.