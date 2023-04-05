Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 4,950 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,987. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

