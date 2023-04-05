Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

HON traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.40. The company had a trading volume of 490,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.36. The company has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

