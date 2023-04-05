Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.33. 89,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

