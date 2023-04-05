Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. 1,696,302 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

