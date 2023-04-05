Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $988,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.10. 361,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,301. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.