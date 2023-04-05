Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LLY traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.80. 968,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.15. The company has a market cap of $343.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $212,602,025. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

