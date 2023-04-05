Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 327,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

