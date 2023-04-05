Grin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.97 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $834,866.80 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,911.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00329413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00074301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00560985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00452316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

