Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 42,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 202,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

GCMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Grosvenor Capital Management from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

