Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.77

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.77 and traded as high as C$42.98. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$42.40, with a volume of 1,399 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.64%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

