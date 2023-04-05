Guild of Guardians Hits One Day Volume of $219,929.26 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and approximately $219,929.26 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

