H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Cut to $66.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUL. Citigroup raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.53.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.20). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $958.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

