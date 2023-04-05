Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,659,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,995,000 after buying an additional 145,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after purchasing an additional 67,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after acquiring an additional 71,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $921,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,763,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,381,515. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 323,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,076. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.