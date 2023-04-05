Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 437 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.18.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 763,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.17.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.