Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $470.48. The company had a trading volume of 246,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,683. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Stories

