Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

FUTY traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

