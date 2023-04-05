Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $415,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.87. 474,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,899. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

