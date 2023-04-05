Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 658 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,066 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $385.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.90 and a 200 day moving average of $334.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.