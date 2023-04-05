Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 985,502 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,118,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,502 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 3.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.36% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $137,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,596,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,961,000 after buying an additional 216,360 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,941,000 after buying an additional 2,201,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,259,000 after buying an additional 1,055,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,984,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

