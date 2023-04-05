Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GXO. Loop Capital raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $68.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

