Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $11.05 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

