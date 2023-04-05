Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

