Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $8.86 Million Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.21% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBW. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $68.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

