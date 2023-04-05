Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,310 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 2.40% of Kornit Digital worth $27,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,105,000 after buying an additional 971,439 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,250 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after acquiring an additional 417,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after purchasing an additional 527,536 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.68. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.