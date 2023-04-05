Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

