Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 5,488 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises 1.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $45,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,556,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $71,473,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,806,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after buying an additional 169,354 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,062.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

