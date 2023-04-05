Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1,901.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,651 shares of company stock worth $42,010,221. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

NYSE:ANET opened at $165.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

