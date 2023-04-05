Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises approximately 1.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of NICE worth $62,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in NICE by 180.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $228.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.37 and a 200 day moving average of $200.86. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $235.11.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

