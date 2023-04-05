Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

HROWL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. 4,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,259. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.