Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 569,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 193,231 shares.The stock last traded at $26.37 and had previously closed at $26.59.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

