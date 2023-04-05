HC Wainwright Lowers Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Price Target to $7.00

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 451.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,362. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 363.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

