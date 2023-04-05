HC Wainwright Lowers Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Price Target to $7.00

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 451.18% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check-Cap Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,362. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.