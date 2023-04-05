Head-To-Head Analysis: Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) vs. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 21.60% N/A N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $63.13 million 1.33 $13.64 million $4.75 6.09 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Blackhawk Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

