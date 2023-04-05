Head-To-Head Analysis: Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) vs. Its Rivals

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) is one of 986 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Zevra Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zevra Therapeutics $10.46 million -$41.54 million -4.54 Zevra Therapeutics Competitors $2.10 billion $242.10 million -3.61

Zevra Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zevra Therapeutics. Zevra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Zevra Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zevra Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zevra Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zevra Therapeutics Competitors 4165 15023 41490 711 2.63

Zevra Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.18%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 120.82%. Given Zevra Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zevra Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevra Therapeutics -397.24% -24.10% -19.89% Zevra Therapeutics Competitors -3,495.77% -222.94% -34.54%

Summary

Zevra Therapeutics peers beat Zevra Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.