Head-To-Head Comparison: Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) vs. Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) and Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomea Fusion has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.7% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -63.64% -61.20% Biomea Fusion N/A -59.05% -53.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Biomea Fusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Biomea Fusion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.83 million ($0.44) -6.25 Biomea Fusion N/A N/A -$81.83 million ($2.79) -9.52

Biomea Fusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Biomea Fusion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biomea Fusion 0 0 6 0 3.00

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.55%. Biomea Fusion has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.37%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Biomea Fusion.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

