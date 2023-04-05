Head-To-Head Comparison: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Remark and Globalstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $15.99 million 0.81 $27.47 million ($8.20) -0.15 Globalstar $148.50 million 13.90 -$256.92 million ($0.13) -8.77

Remark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -520.03% -1,235.43% -115.50% Globalstar -173.90% -91.50% -30.61%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Remark and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Remark and Globalstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 0 0 N/A Globalstar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Globalstar has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 338.60%. Given Globalstar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globalstar is more favorable than Remark.

Risk & Volatility

Remark has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Remark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globalstar beats Remark on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc. is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tour through its websites. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its websites. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation. The company was founded in November 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

