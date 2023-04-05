Head to Head Comparison: SFL (NYSE:SFL) & Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SFL has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SFL and Imperial Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFL 0 2 0 0 2.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SFL presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given SFL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SFL is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

This table compares SFL and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFL 30.25% 14.48% 4.15% Imperial Petroleum 30.42% 39.12% 9.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of SFL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SFL and Imperial Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFL $670.39 million 1.91 $202.77 million $1.59 5.81 Imperial Petroleum $97.02 million 0.29 $29.51 million $0.14 1.40

SFL has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SFL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SFL beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

