Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PEAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,788. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.