Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $58.64 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $58.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00062658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,568,495,834 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,568,495,833.57246 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06711832 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $72,946,204.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

