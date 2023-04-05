Heidi J. Matheys Sells 5,823 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The company had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,518,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

