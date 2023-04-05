Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hersha Hospitality Trust
In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.15.
Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.87%.
About Hersha Hospitality Trust
Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.
