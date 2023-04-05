Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hersha Hospitality Trust

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 1,234,641 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,788,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 248,389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 201,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 57.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.87%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

