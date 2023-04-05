Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Price Performance

HIBB traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 170,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,326. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $754.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi raised its stake in Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.