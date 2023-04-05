Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 28th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

HFRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 44,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,871. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,851,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,613,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $848,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

